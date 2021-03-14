Carmelo Anthony passes Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on NBA all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony’s superstar prime is being recalled by his career achievements, which are quickly ranking alongside the biggest names in league history.

The former scoring champ and 10-time All-Star climbed another historic rung on Saturday, passing Hall-of-Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Anthony did it in vintage style, with fakes and footwork before sinking the mid-range jumper over stifling defense.

Congrats to @carmeloanthony of the @trailblazers for moving up to 11th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/oBFGNzTN3M — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2021

The heralded third overall pick in the 2003 Draft out of Syracuse and an immediate league icon, Anthony became synonymous with scoring during star-studded tenures in Denver and New York. His 2012-13 campaign was his best individual season in the NBA, featuring the league’s scoring title and a third-place finish in MVP voting. Anthony was also a key figure in the resurgence of USA Basketball, making his mark on the 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medal teams.

Later stops in Oklahoma City and Houston were short and unsuccessful, but Anthony has found renewed purpose and production in Portland. He has helped the Trail Blazers survive a gamut of injuries, averaging 13.8 points and shooting 38.8% from 3-point range in a lead bench role.