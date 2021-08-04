California Classic Summer League: Warriors defeat Kings 89-82 in overtime

• Warriors 89, Kings 82 (OT): Box Score | Game Details

SACRAMENTO — The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 89-82 in the California Classic at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday.

There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in this closely-fought battle, taking an overtime session to determine a winner. The Warriors dominated that extra session, outscoring the Kings 9-2. Neither team led by more than eight points, with the final margin being Golden State’s largest lead of the game. The Warriors ended up out-assisting the Kings 19-11.

Additionally, Golden State shot 31% from the field and 77% from the free-throw line while holding Sacramento to 19% from long range and 59% from the charity stripe.

The Kings (0-1) were led by Davion Mitchell, the No. 9 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. He tallied 23 points, three rebounds and three steals in the loss. No other starter reached double figures in scoring, but Emanuel Terry had 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Matt Coleman led the bench with 14 points, two rebounds and four assists.

The Warriors (1-0) were led by Jeff Dowtin, who poured in 21 points, along with two rebounds and three assists. Jordan Schakel totaled 13 points and three rebounds. Justinian Jessup accrued 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Selom Mawugbe added 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday, with Golden State playing the Miami Heat and Sacramento squaring off with the Los Angeles Lakers.