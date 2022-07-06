California Classic Summer League: Jovic powers Heat past Warriors

• Heat 94, Warriors 70: Box score | Game details

The Miami Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 94-70 in the California Classic Summer League at Chase Center on Tuesday.

Miami started the game with a 27-22 first-quarter lead and closed out the first half behind a 24-16 second quarter. That 13-point lead was too much for Golden State to overcome, with Miami running its lead up to as much as 27 points in the second half, thanks to a 26-11 fourth-quarter advantage.

The Heat shot 49% from the field while holding the Warriors to 38% shooting. In addition, Miami outrebounded Golden State 47-23 doing most of that damage on the offensive glass, where the Heat held a 17-3 advantage. That allowed them to outscore the Warriors in the paint 50-22.

The Warriors (0-3) were led by Quinndary Weatherspoon, who tallied 14 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. One of last year’s first-round picks, Moses Moody, had 13 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals. Gui Santos amassed 12 points and five assists, while Jacob Gilyard and Gabriel Chachashvili led the bench with six points apiece.

The Heat (1-2) were led by 2022 first-rounder Nikola Jovic and his 25 points and nine rebounds. Haywood Highsmith totaled 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Kyle Allan Jr. produced five points, four rebounds and 10 assists, while Mychal Mulder accrued 11 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block. Jamaree Bouyea led the bench with 13 points, three rebounds, six assists and two blocks.