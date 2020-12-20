Bulls exercise options on White, Carter Jr., Hutchison

The Chicago Bulls have exercised the third-year option on guard Coby White, and fourth-year options on center Wendell Carter Jr. and forward Chandler Hutchison. By exercising their options, all players will be under contract with the Bulls for the 2021-22 season.

In his rookie campaign, White averaged 13.2 points (6th among rookies with same qualifiers), 3.5 rebounds (T-12th) and 2.7 assists (4th) over 65 games, and he shot .394 from the field (10th), .354 from three (7th) and .791 from the free throw line (2nd). He was named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team and was selected as the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February after posting three consecutive 30-point outings in the month.

Carter Jr. appeared in 43 games (43 starts) in 2019-20 and averaged 11.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.2 minutes per game. In his sophomore season, he raised his averages in points (+1.0) and rebounds (+2.4) per game while shooting .534 from the field, a 4.9 percent increase from his rookie campaign. Carter Jr. posted a career- and team-best 17 double-doubles last year and was named to the U.S. Team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game but did not play due to injury.

In 2019-20, Hutchison appeared in 28 games (10 starts) and averaged 7.8 points (+2.6 from his rookie year), 3.9 rebounds and 0.96 steals in 18.8 minutes per game while shooting .457 from the field and .316 from three. On Jan. 29, at Indiana, he scored a career-high 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.