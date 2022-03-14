Brook Lopez scores 6 points in return to Bucks' lineup Monday against Jazz

Milwaukee’s once-vaunted defense welcomed back its missing piece in the middle Monday.

Brook Lopez made his long-awaited return to the Bucks lineup when they played at Utah on Monday, scoring six points in just over 14 minutes of action to help Milwaukee win 117-111. The former All-Star and All-Defensive center had played just one game for Milwaukee this season — the Bucks’ home-opening win against the Nets — before undergoing back surgery.

Lopez’s absence has coincided with the Bucks’ slippage on the defensive end. Milwaukee ranks just 13th on that end after finishing 10th last season and No. 1 the previous two seasons.

His rim protection was vital in the Bucks’ 2021 championship run as he averaged 13.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in that postseason while blunting opponents’ interior scoring with his length, positioning and timing.

The Bucks also announced that reserve guard George Hill will return to action Monday. Neither player is listed on the injury report for Monday night’s game.

In other injury-related Bucks news, reserve forward DeAndre’ Bembry will miss the rest of the season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament.

Hill has missed the Bucks’ last 16 games with neck soreness. He has played in 41 games this season and has averaged 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Bembry injured his knee when he landed awkwardly after leaping to defend a 3-point attempt Saturday night in the Bucks’ loss at Golden State. Bembry signed with Milwaukee on Feb. 16 and appeared in eight games for the Bucks.

Lopez and Hill’s respective returns arrive as the Bucks seek to make one last run at the East’s top seed. Milwaukee (42-26) is in a virtual tie with Philadelphia (41-25) for second, with Miami 2.5 games ahead in the standings.

