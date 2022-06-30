Brett Brown returns to Spurs as assistant coach

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Brett Brown has been added to the Spurs bench as an assistant coach. Brown joins Mitch Johnson and Matt Nielsen on head coach Gregg Popovich’s staff.

“I’m thrilled to be able to hire such a good coach, human being and dinner partner,” said Popovich.

Brown most recently served as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013 through the 2019-20 season. With Brown at the helm, the 76ers posted three-straight 50-win seasons from 2017-20 and made three straight postseason appearances.

Prior to leading the 76ers, Brown served as assistant coach on Popovich’s staff in San Antonio for 11 seasons from 2002-13. He was a member of the Spurs organization for their first four championship seasons (1999, 2003, 2005 and 2007). He originally joined the Spurs as a member of their basketball operations department in 1998-99 but left after the season to become the Head Coach of the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL). He rejoined the Spurs in July of 2002 as the team’s Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development and was moved to the bench as an assistant coach prior to the 2006-07 season.

In addition to his time with the Spurs, Brown has a wealth of coaching experience in Australia. He started as an assistant coach with the Melbourne Tigers before being named head coach of the North Melbourne Giants in 1993 and earned NBL Coach of the Year honors in 1994 after leading the Giants to the National Championship. Brown also served as head coach of the Australian National Team from 2009-2012, leading the Boomers during the 2012 Summer Olympics, and again from 2019-20.