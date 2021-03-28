Top Stories

Bradley Beal exits Pistons-Wizards with right hip contusion

From NBA.com News Services

Beal was named an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference earlier this season.

Washington’s long odds of sneaking into the Play-In Tournament received a boost from Saturday’s win over Detroit and a blow via injury to Bradley Beal before the game ended.

The All-Star guard left the game with a right hip contusion, finishing with 17 points and six assists in 21 minutes of action. Russell Westbrook picked up the slack, registering a triple-double with 19 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The league’s leading scorer this season at 31.7 points per game, Beal is attempting to guide the Wizards to their first playoff berth since 2018. He was questionable to play in Saturday’s game due to right foot soreness. Washington (16-28) sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games behind 10th-place Chicago.

