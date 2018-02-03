Terry Rozier making most of recent opportunity with Boston Celtics

Terry Rozier has had two starts in his NBA career. In the first, he recorded a triple-double against the New York Knicks. In the second, he dropped a career-high 31 points on the Atlanta Hawks.

Tougher opponents are coming. The Celtics will play their final six pre-All-Star-break games against teams that are currently at or above .500. But with both Kyrie Irving (quad bruise) and Marcus Smart (lacerated hand) out, Rozier has been given the biggest opportunity of his career, and to say that he has taken advantage of it would be an understatement. ESPN‘s Chris Forsberg has the story: