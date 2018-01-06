Uncategorized

Boston Celtics' Al Horford to sit out in Brooklyn Nets with left knee pain

NBA.com Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford is sitting out Boston’s game in Brooklyn because of left knee pain.

Horford says the knee began bothering him in the second quarter of a home victory over Minnesota on Friday night. He was able to go back into the game and said the knee felt better after treatment overnight and early Saturday, but it didn’t respond the way he wanted during a pregame workout.

Horford, who started 39 of the Celtics’ first 42 games, gets extra rest during a light week for the Eastern Conference leaders. Boston doesn’t play again until Thursday against Philadelphia in London.

