Bogdan Bogdanovic to 'wait and see' before deciding to sign Kings extension offer

Sacramento wants to keep Bogdan Bogdanovic around long-term. The Kings’ key swingman appreciates the sentiment, but is in no hurry to sign on the dotted line.

Bogdanovic told The Sacramento Bee that he has been offered a maximum extension, which is north of $50 million for a player entering his fourth season when the extension begins. With a shallow 2020 free agent market approaching, however, the Serbian standout could be tempted to enter restricted free agency and earn a larger deal, be it from the Kings or another team.

“I would like to stay,” Bogdanovic said. “Everyone knows that I love Sacramento. Everyone loves to be here. It’s a great group of guys. I’m happy right now and I was happy all these years, but I don’t want to rush anything.”

Bogdanovic has blossomed as a versatile playmaker and scorer for the young Kings, who finally appear to have an established core after more than a decade of listless movement at the bottom of the West. Sacramento acquired the rights to Bogdanovic — along with three draft picks — from Phoenix in exchange for the No. 8 pick in the 2016 Draft. The Suns selected Marquese Chriss with that pick.

Bogdanovic has been an impact player since arriving from overseas in 2017, averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent from distance in his two seasons with the Kings.

With shooting guard Buddy Hield also potentially hitting free agency next summer, there is pressure on Sacramento to keep at least one of its promising young wing players next to point guard De’Aaron Fox and forward Marvin Bagley. Bogdanovic, however, appears content to make his decision in his own time.

“Maybe we will sign tomorrow,” Bogdanovic told the Bee. “Maybe we sign in a month. Who knows? We will see.”