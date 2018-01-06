LA Clippers' Blake Griffin suffers concussion, won't return against Golden State Warriors

LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin has been ruled out of Saturday’s matinee with the Golden State Warriors after taking an inadvertent elbow in the first quarter.

Griffin suffered the injury with 2:26 left in the quarter. Griffin drove into the lane and, as he began to stumble, took an elbow to the head from JaVale McGee.

Griffin remained on the floor for a few minutes before walking to the locker room. He did not return.