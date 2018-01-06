Top Stories
LA Clippers' Blake Griffin suffers concussion, won't return against Golden State Warriors
From NBA.com Staff
LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin has been ruled out of Saturday’s matinee with the Golden State Warriors after taking an inadvertent elbow in the first quarter.
Griffin suffered the injury with 2:26 left in the quarter. Griffin drove into the lane and, as he began to stumble, took an elbow to the head from JaVale McGee.
Griffin remained on the floor for a few minutes before walking to the locker room. He did not return.