Top Stories

LA Clippers' Blake Griffin suffers concussion, won't return against Golden State Warriors

From NBA.com Staff

LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin has been ruled out of Saturday’s matinee with the Golden State Warriors after taking an inadvertent elbow in the first quarter.

Griffin suffered the injury with 2:26 left in the quarter. Griffin drove into the lane and, as he began to stumble, took an elbow to the head from JaVale McGee.

Griffin remained on the floor for a few minutes before walking to the locker room. He did not return.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.