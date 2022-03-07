Top Stories

Report: Ben Simmons will not play vs. 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets' new guard will reportedly miss the March 10 home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

From NBA.com News Services

Ben Simmons has yet to play a game in the 2021-22 season.

Ben Simmons will reportedly return to Philadelphia this week, but he will not play against his former team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Simmons will not play in Thursday’s game between the Nets and 76ers (7:30 ET, TNT), but he is expected to make the trip to Philadelphia and join the team on the bench.

Simmons was dealt to Brooklyn on trade deadline day and at that point, declined to give a specific date for his return to the court. He has been ramping up his training for his season debut — he has yet to appear in a game in 2021-22 for either Brooklyn or Philadelphia — and has been seated on the bench with his new teammates for several games now.

The former All-Star has been dealing with back soreness but Nets coach Steve Nash said in late February that he didn’t expect it to become a “long-term injury” for Simmons.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hasn’t played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals. He demanded a trade last summer. 

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.