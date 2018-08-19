Top Stories

Ben Simmons sounds off against critics, reflects on LeBron going to Los Angeles

From NBA media reports

Ben Simmons, the Kia Rookie of the Year, is back in his native Australia and had much to say, it seems. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph in Australia, he revealed his disappointment in not getting LeBron James to the Sixers in free agency while also pushing back on his critics (who say he should shoot right handed instead of his left).

The 22-year old said he was “a little bit” disappointed that James chose the Lakers over the Sixers in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“It would have been great to learn from him and compete for a championship,” Simmons said in a video clip posted by the newspaper’s Twitter account.

The 6-foot-10 point forward challenged his critics who said he lacked a consistent jumper. In 2017-18, Simmons was 84-for-250 on attempts eight to 16 feet from the rim and failed to make a 3-pointer.

The 76ers finished last season at 50-32 and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 81 regular-season games. He also averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 10 playoff games.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.