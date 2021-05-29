LIVE: BAL Semifinals, USM vs. Patriots B.B.C.

USM vs. Patriots B.B.C.

In the last game of the day, USM and Patriots push for the final as they square off in the second Semifinal game at 11:30am ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

Patriots, after losing notable reserve Jermaine Cole, squeaked by Ferroviàrio de Maputo with a 73-71 nail-biter in the Quarterfinals. Patriots are known for winning titles, as they’ve taken home the championship in the Rwandan Basketball Federation the last three consecutive years. They’ll hope to get a chance to bring home a BAL trophy behind the play of Kenneth Gasana (15 ppg) and Brandon Costner (12.3 ppg).

Patriots will have their hands full with USM’s bevy of shooters in Makrem Rondhane, Marcus Crawford, Wael Arakji and Radhouane Slimane, as all four players are averaging double-figures in scoring. USM did not lose a game in group play and is a clear heavyweight in this tournament. They already took down Patriots on May 22, in a convincing 91-75 win. The rematch will determine who gets to play for a BAL title.

The winner of this game will face Zamalek, which defeated Petroleos de Luanda, 89-71, in the first semifinal of the day.

The BAL Final will tip off at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 30.