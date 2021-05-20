BAL: Petro de Luanda Take On FAP On Day 5

Day 5 of the BAL kicks off with a Group B matchup between Forces Armees et Police Basketball (FAP) and Clube Atletico Petroleos de Luanda at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Two-time African champions Petro de Luanda got off to a hot start in their first game in the BAL, winning 84-66 over AS Police. The game-changer for Petro was Jone Pedro, who notched a massive double-double in Game 1 (17 points & 17 rebounds). Pedro led the team in both points and rebounds.

FAP dropped a tight match to AS Sale despite having two scorers with 20+ points in Amadou Abdoulaye Harouna and Marcus Wiley Thomas Jr. They’ll look to bounce back in this one.

This game can be seen live at 8:00am ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

USM vs. River Hoopers

In the first Group A game of the day, USM faces River Hoopers at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. This game tips off at 11:30am ET and can be seen on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

River Hoopers is led by member of the Nigerian national team Ben Uzoh and three-point specialist Robinson Opong. Both Uzoh and Opong will look to rebound from difficult performances in a loss against heavy-hitting Patriots BBC.

USM is going to be tough to beat, especially after the 113-66 victory in its first game against Gendarmerie National Basketball Club. USM had 5 players score in double figures in that one. With both Tunisian Cup and Tunisian League trophies in the USM resume, they’ll be a tough opponent to crack.

AS Sale vs. AS Police

In the final game of the day, Group B’s AS Sale faces AS Police at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. This game tips off at 3:00pm ET and can be seen on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

The 2017 Continental Champions, AS Sale got off to a hot start with a 3-point win over FA Police. Terrell Stoglin was hitting from all over the court in that one, dropping 28 points on 90% free throw shooting.

AS Police has a tough road ahead, especially with the rebounding and turnover woes they showed against Petro de Luanda. They’ll look to gain some steam behind Mamadou Keita and Senegal international Ibrahima Thomas.

