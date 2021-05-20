The BAL
BAL: AS Sale, AS Police Face Off In Group B Action
AS Sale and AS Police face off in final game of Day 5
AS Sale vs. AS Police
Group B’s AS Sale faces AS Police at Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. This game tips off at 3:00pm ET and can be seen on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.
The 2017 Continental Champions, AS Sale got off to a hot start with a 3-point win over FA Police. Terrell Stoglin was hitting from all over the court in that one, dropping 28 points on 90% free throw shooting.
AS Police has a tough road ahead, especially with the rebounding and turnover woes they showed against Petro de Luanda. They’ll look to gain some steam behind Mamadou Keita and Senegal international Ibrahima Thomas.