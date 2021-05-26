BAL: A.S Sale-Petro de Luanda, Quarterfinals Day 1

Game 1 of the BAL Quarterfinals saw Zamalek defeat Forces Armées et Police Basketball (F.A.P.), 82-53, to advance to the Semifinals on Saturday.

The final Quarterfinal game of the day features a Group B face-off between Association Sportive de Salé and Atlético Petroleos de Luanda. The matchup will be a rematch from Sunday, where Petro routed A.S Sale, 97-78.

Petro de Luanda has gotten off to a scorching start, winning their first three games of the season, including two by at least 18 points. Jone Pedro leads the club in total points with 41, and the squad has four players who’ve accumulated 30-plus total points this season.

A.S Sale started 2-0 before falling to Petro de Luanda on Sunday. They’ll look to deliver a more inspiring performance against their Group B foes in Wednesday’s rematch. Terrel De Von Stoglin is A.S Sale’s leading scorer with a whopping 93 total points.

Watch the game live at 3 p.m. ET on NBA.com, NBA App, ESPN+, NBA TV, theBAL.com.

Click here for BAL Schedule

Click here for Stats