Trae Young fined for inappropriate language toward official

Hawks guard fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official vs. Dallas on Wednesday.

Official release

Trae Young was fined for this incident at the end of Wednesday's game.

NEW YORK — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred following the Hawks’ 118-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Feb. 10.

The play that Young disputed was correctly ruled a no-call. Under the playing rules, Dallas’ Willie Cauley-Stein was entitled to a normal step on a screen from behind, which he took, and which led to incidental and legal contact between Cauley-Stein and Young.

To view the incident, click above or use the following link: https://www.nba.com/watch/video/hawks-vs-mavericks-2-10-21.

