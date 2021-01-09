Anthony Davis sits out Bulls-Lakers with strained adductor

The defending champions are taking no risks early in their repeat bid. The Lakers held out star big man Anthony Davis from Friday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakersdue to a strained right adductor.

Davis, who with LeBron James formed one of the most devastating one-two punches in NBA history last season, played 34 minutes and put up 23 points and 10 rebounds in L.A.’s nine-point loss to San Antonio on Thursday. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will also miss his fourth straight game with a left ankle sprain.

The Lakers entered Friday night with a 6-3 record, good for a second-place with the Clippers in what is so far a tight early race in the Western Conference.