Top Stories

Anthony Davis exits Lakers game vs. Nuggets

Lakers star big replaced after halftime, ruled out after flareup of prior Achilles injury.

From NBA.com Staff

Anthony Davis Injury

Anthony Davis re-injured his right Achilles on this second-quarter drive.

Anthony Davis exited the Lakers game vs. the Nuggets on Sunday night after straining his right Achilles in the second quarter. He was replaced by Kyle Kuzma to open the third quarter.

Entering the game, Davis was questionable with what was described as right Achilles tendinosis. He missed two contests due to the ailment before returning in a win over Memphis on Friday.

“I don’t want to mess around with this type of injury,” Davis said. “Just trying to figure out the best steps.”

Los Angeles never got back on track after Davis limped to the locker room. He was banged up when he tried to drive around Jokic with 2:39 left before halftime.

Davis hobbled to the free-throw line, made both and then was subbed out. He finished with 15 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.

“I felt like I was ready to go,” Davis said.

He entered averaging 22.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks in 33.7 minutes through 22 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.