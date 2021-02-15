Anthony Davis exits Lakers game vs. Nuggets

Anthony Davis Injury

Anthony Davis exited the Lakers game vs. the Nuggets on Sunday night after straining his right Achilles in the second quarter. He was replaced by Kyle Kuzma to open the third quarter.

Entering the game, Davis was questionable with what was described as right Achilles tendinosis. He missed two contests due to the ailment before returning in a win over Memphis on Friday.

“I don’t want to mess around with this type of injury,” Davis said. “Just trying to figure out the best steps.”

Kyle Kuzma is starting the 2nd half for Anthony Davis as we await an update on AD. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 15, 2021

Anthony Davis has a right Achilles strain; he will not return tonight, and will undergo an MRI tomorrow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 15, 2021

Los Angeles never got back on track after Davis limped to the locker room. He was banged up when he tried to drive around Jokic with 2:39 left before halftime.

Davis hobbled to the free-throw line, made both and then was subbed out. He finished with 15 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.

“I felt like I was ready to go,” Davis said.

He entered averaging 22.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks in 33.7 minutes through 22 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.