Iguodala questionable for Game 4; MRI negative on left calf

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala left Saturday’s Game 3 win over Portland with tightness in his left calf and is questionable for Game 4, the team said Sunday.

Iguodala received an MRI on Sunday, which came back negative.

Iguodala, who has started all three games this series, exited in the third quarter and would not return due to precautionary reasons, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“We didn’t want to risk anything and put him back in the game,” Kerr said.

Golden State leads Portland 3-0 in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors can close out the series in Game 4 Monday night in Portland (9 ET, ESPN).