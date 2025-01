The NBA announced the 2025 pre-Draft events will take place in Chicago this May.

The NBA G League Combine, NBA Draft Combine and NBA Draft Lottery will take place in May in Chicago. The schedule of pre-draft events ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x54NOMHi4a — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2025

The NBA G League Combine will be held May 9-11, the NBA Draft Combine May 11-18, and the NBA Draft Lottery May 12.

