In-Season Tournament: Group previews

The NBA In-Season Tournament will begin play on Nov. 3 after the NBA released its complete game schedule and national television matchups for Group Play.

Group Play games, the first of two stages in the In-Season Tournament, will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. On these “Tournament Nights,” the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play games.

Here’s a closer look at each group and key games in each one.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference