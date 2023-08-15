In-Season Tournament: Group previews

The NBA In-Season Tournament will begin play on Nov. 3 after the NBA released its complete game schedule and national television matchups for Group Play.
Group Play games, the first of two stages in the In-Season Tournament, will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. On these “Tournament Nights,” the only NBA games scheduled will be Group Play games.
Here’s a closer look at each group and key games in each one.
Eastern Conference
- East Group A: 76ers, Cavs, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons
- East Group B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets
- East Group C: Celtics, Magic, Bulls, Nets, Raptors
Western Conference
- West Group A: Grizzlies, Suns, Blazers, Lakers, Jazz
- West Group B: Nuggets, Pelicans, Mavs, Clippers, Rockets
- West Group C: Warriors, Wolves, Thunder, Kings, Spurs
