2022 NBA Playoffs
2022 Playoff Bracket Updates: Latest scenarios on final day of season
The East's Play-In Tournament field and several playoff matchups won't be decided until the dust settles on a busy finale in which all 30 teams will be in action.
The final day of the 2021-22 NBA regular season features 15 games that will have a major impact on the NBA playoffs and Play-In Tournament. Follow along and see how the key storylines around the league are shaking out as the season comes to a close.
- NBA playoffs: Bracket & complete coverage
- NBA Play-In: Bracket & complete coverage
- FAQ: How the Play-In Tournament works
- Schedule: 15 games! Follow final day of regular season
Latest playoff seeding possibilities
Eastern Conference
- Miami
- Milwaukee OR Boston
- Milwaukee OR Boston OR Philadelphia
- Milwaukee OR Boston OR Philadelphia
- Toronto
- Chicago
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
- Brooklyn OR Charlotte OR Cleveland
- Atlanta OR Brooklyn OR Charlotte OR Cleveland
- Atlanta OR Brooklyn OR Charlotte OR Cleveland
- Atlanta OR Charlotte OR Cleveland
Western Conference
- Phoenix
- Memphis
- Dallas OR Golden State
- Dallas OR Golden State
- Denver OR Utah
- Denver OR Utah
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
- Minnesota
- LA Clippers
- New Orleans
- San Antonio
Scenarios to watch for in all 15 games
Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets (3:30 ET, ESPN)
- The Nets are in the driver’s seat for seventh place. If they win, they’re No. 7. They can still wind up there even with a loss, particularly if the Cavaliers lose. Brooklyn can fall as low as ninth if they lose and Cleveland and Charlotte earn wins.
- The Pacers have already been eliminated.
Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets (3:30 ET, League Pass)
- The Hornets have the widest range of all the remaining teams. There’s one scenario where they can leap all the way to seventh (if Charlotte, Indiana, Milwaukee and Houston all win their remaining games). Even a Hornets win, however, doesn’t guarantee them a seed higher than 10th.
- The Wizards have already been eliminated.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3:30 ET, League Pass)
- If the Bucks win this game, they will clinch the No. 2 seed. The Bucks are also guaranteed the No. 2 seed if the Celtics lose. If the Bucks lose and the Celtics win, the Bucks will get the No. 3 seed and the Celtics will get the No. 2 seed.
- The Cavaliers’ most common scenario is a finish at No. 8. They can still clinch the No. 7 spot in the Play-In Tournament if they win and the Nets lose. However, Cleveland can fall as low as 10th if they lose and Atlanta and Charlotte win.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets (3:30 ET, League Pass)
- Atlanta can climb as high as eighth place in four out of the remaining 16 scenarios and fall as low as 10th in five of them. Most outcomes, however, put the Hawks in ninth.
- The Rockets have already been eliminated.
Full breakdown of Eastern Conference Playoffs seeding scenarios ⬇️https://t.co/SjStCaMXcr pic.twitter.com/9zlsOUMzsT
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2022
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7 ET, TNT)
- Boston’s most likely projection is the No. 3 seed, but there are other scenarios. The Celtics can clinch the No. 2 seed if they win and the Bucks lose on Sunday. Boston can also fall to the No. 4 seed if they lose and Philadelphia wins.
- Memphis has already clinched the No. 2 seed and will face either Minnesota or the LA Clippers in the first round.
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks (7 ET, League Pass)
- The Raptors have already clinched the No. 5 seed. They will face either the 76ers (likeliest scenario) or the Celtics in the first round.
- The Knicks have already been eliminated.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic (7 ET, League Pass)
- The Heat are locked into the No. 1 seed. Miami will face the second survivor of the Play-In Tournament (Nets, Cavaliers, Hawks or Hornets) in the first round.
- The Magic have already been eliminated.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7 ET, League Pass)
- The 76ers are guaranteed to have home court in the playoffs. The No. 4 seed is the most likely scenario, but if they win and the Celtics lose, the 76ers will take the No. 3 seed. Philadelphia will either play Toronto or Chicago in the first round.
- The Pistons have already been eliminated.
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8:30 ET, League Pass)
- The Bulls are already locked into the No. 6 seed and could face the Celtics, Bucks or 76ers in the first round since each of those teams could be the No. 3 seed.
- The Timberwolves will host the LA Clippers in a Play-In game on Tuesday. The winner of that game will clinch the No. 7 seed and advance to play the Grizzlies in the first round. The loser will host the winner of Spurs-Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament and battle for the No. 8 seed, with the winner of that game playing the Suns in the first round.
Full breakdown of Western Conference Playoffs seeding scenarios ⬇️https://t.co/TS4Oemmbsr pic.twitter.com/Tor7mOYbpJ
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2022
San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks (9:30 ET, League Pass)
- To climb to third, the Mavericks would need to win and the Warriors would need to lose. Otherwise, Dallas will end up the No. 4 seed. The Mavericks will either face the Jazz or Nuggets in the first round.
- San Antonio is locked into 10th place and will play at New Orleans in the first round of the Play-In Tournament. The winner of that game will play the loser of Timberwolves-Clippers and battle for the No. 8 seed.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets (9:30 ET, League Pass)
- Only one scenario exists that would see Denver clinch the No. 5 seed: a Nuggets win and Jazz loss. Any other combination will see Denver finish as the No. 6 seed with its opponent (Golden State or Dallas) still to be decided.
- The Lakers have already been eliminated.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. LA Clippers (9:30 ET, League Pass)
- The Clippers are locked into eighth place and will visit the Timberwolves in the Play-In Tournament. The winner of that game will clinch the seventh seed and play the Grizzlies in the first round. The loser of Clippers-Timberwolves would play the winner of Spurs-Pelicans for the eighth seed, with the winner of that game playing the Suns in the first round.
- The Thunder have already been eliminated.
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9:30 ET, TNT)
- The Warriors will clinch the No. 3 seed with a win or a Mavericks loss. If the Warriors lose and the Mavericks win, the Warriors will be the No. 4 seed. Golden State will face the Nuggets or Jazz in the first round.
- The Pelicans clinched ninth place in the Play-In Tournament and will host the Spurs on Tuesday.
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns (9:30 ET, League Pass)
- The Suns are locked into first place in the Western Conference and will play the second survivor of the Play-In Tournament (Timberwolves, Clippers, Pelicans or Spurs).
- The Kings have already been eliminated.
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9:30 ET, League Pass)
- The math is simple for Utah: Win to clinch the No. 5 seed. A loss and Nuggets victory, however, would drop the Jazz to the No. 6 seed. Utah will face either the Mavericks or Warriors in the first round.
- The Trail Blazers have already been eliminated.