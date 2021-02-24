NBA on TNT's 2020-21 regular season second half schedule to feature 31 games televised on Tuesday & Thursday nights

Second half of regular season begins March 10 and concludes May 16

NBA Play-In Tournament held May 18-21; NBA Playoffs start May 22

Turner Sports, currently in its 37th consecutive year of NBA coverage, today announced their 31-game schedule for the second half of the NBA regular season, which will begin with a marquee doubleheader on Thursday, March 11 – the Boston Celtics with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown vs. the Brooklyn Nets with James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry vs. the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard at 10 p.m.

TNT’s second half schedule will feature 15 doubleheaders, regularly on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from March 11-May 13, in addition to a single game on Tuesday, April 27 – Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors.

The NBA regular season game and broadcast schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season is live, which will begin Wednesday, March 10 and conclude Sunday, May 16! FULL SCHEDULE: https://t.co/SQYaUqr82I pic.twitter.com/0OW4pylNi9 — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021

The Clippers (seven games) and the Los Angeles Lakers (six) will make the most appearances on TNT after the All-Star break, with the Nets and Celtics each making five. The Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers will all appear four times.

Additional TNT regular season schedule highlights (full schedule listed below):

Some of the league’s biggest stars will be in action on Tuesday, March 23, when the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visit the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid vs. the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 6, two-time defending Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the Milwaukee Bucks against Curry and the Warriors at 10 p.m. In the night’s opening game, Embiid and the 76ers will take on fellow Eastern Conference heavyweight Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum at 7:30 p.m.

A rematch of last season’s NBA Finals will highlight TNT’s coverage on Thursday, April 8, with the Lakers and Anthony Davis visiting the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler at 7:30 p.m. Later that night, the upstart Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will meet at 10 p.m.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant will visit the Pelicans and Williamson on Tuesday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. The night’s second game will feature two of the Western Conference’s biggest stars – the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard vs. Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard – at 10 p.m.

The L.A. showdown will highlight coverage on Thursday, May 6, when the Lakers and Clippers meet at 10 p.m. An interconference matchup showcasing star guards Luka Dončić and James Harden will get the night started when the Nets visit the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m.

TNT will present two doubleheaders with playoff and Play-In Tournament implications during the regular season’s final week, with the matchups on Tuesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 13 to be determined closer to those dates.

The network will also televise the most NBA Playoff games of any network, culminating with the exclusive presentation of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Live streaming coverage of all NBA on TNT games will be available via http://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt and the Watch TNT app and participating TV providers’ websites and apps. Additionally, for the first time this season, NBA on TNT games will be incorporated into the B/R app. Fans will be able to access the games whenever and wherever they desire by logging in with the username and password provided by their TV service provider.

TNT’s 2020-21 NBA Second Half Regular Season Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Day Date Time (ET) Game Thursday Mar. 11 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Mar. 11 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers Tuesday Mar. 16 7:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday Mar. 16 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday Mar. 23 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday Mar. 23 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Mar. 25 7:30 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Thursday Mar. 25 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Thursday Apr. 1 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Thursday Apr. 1 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers Tuesday Apr. 6 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Tuesday Apr. 6 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Thursday Apr. 8 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Thursday Apr. 8 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Tuesday Apr. 13 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Tuesday Apr. 13 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thursday Apr. 15 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Thursday Apr. 15 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday Apr. 20 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday Apr. 20 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Thursday Apr. 22 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Thursday Apr. 22 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Tuesday Apr. 27 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday May 4 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday May 4 10 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. LA Clippers Thursday May 6 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Thursday May 6 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Tuesday May 11 TBD TBD vs. TBD Tuesday May 11 TBD TBD vs. TBD Thursday May 13 TBD TBD vs. TBD Thursday May 13 TBD TBD vs. TBD

About Turner Sports

Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, is an industry leader in the delivery of premium sports content across all platforms, widely recognized for its long-standing partnerships with the NBA, Major League Baseball and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Turner Sports portfolio includes two of the most popular digital destinations for young sports fans in Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, along with the B/R Live streaming platform and ELEAGUE, a leading gaming and esports entertainment brand. Turner Sports co-manages NBA Digital – comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com – as well as NCAA.com and the NCAA March Madness Live suite of products.