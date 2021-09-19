2021-22 NBA fantasy basketball power forward rankings and tiers

Rankings are all well and good, but how close are players in value, really? Is the gap between the top-ranked power forward and the fourth-ranked power forward chasmic? How about the gap from 17-29? Tiers can help to illustrate a closer approximation of value and show which players share similar ranges of outcomes.

This is the fourth in our series of positional tiers — which assume a standard 9-category format: PTS, REB, AST, STL, BLK, FG%, 3PM, FT% and TO — and we’ll conclude with centers in the next couple of days.

Tier 1: Best of the Best

Nikola Jokic

Jokic is a center, but he gets eligibility as a power forward on Yahoo, so he’ll be ranked here accordingly. No other player can be included in this tier, as the 2020-21 MVP possesses all of the skills you want with a No. 1 pick: shooting, scoring, assists, rebounds, threes – he’s a true unicorn given his nightly triple-double upside.

Tier 2: Elite Options

Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum

Tier 2 is a chock-full of first and second-round players who should continue to provide elite production for your fantasy team. Paul George has immense upside this season with Kawhi Leonard’s return still unknown, and he’ll likely exceed his ADP, no matter how high it rises over the next month.

Tier 3: Star Power & Consistency

Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis, Bam Adebayo, Michael Porter Jr., LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Khris Middleton

It’s a bit jarring to see AD in Tier 3, though after last season’s disastrous performance, it’s reasonable to be conservative with his outlook. The biggest risers in this tier are Porter Jr. and Sabonis who will each look to take respective steps forward after strong 2020-21 seasons.

Tier 4: Fantastic Forwards

Richaun Holmes, Tobias Harris, OG Anunoby, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Myles Turner, Jaren Jackson Jr., Robert Williams

The upside is there for Jackson Jr. and Williams, though health and consistent minutes keep this duo out of Tier 3. The same goes for Randle, who – after winning Most Improved Player last season – will face increased competition for usage with the additions of Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and a healthy Mitchell Robinson. Outside of these three players, the remaining players in Tier 4 offer fantasy managers a reliable floor with a high ceiling.

Tier 5: Good (but not great)

John Collins, Christian Wood, Kristaps Porzingis, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Stewart, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Draymond Green

This was the hardest tier to put together, as calling these guys “good (but not great)” seems like an exaggeration. Indeed, some of the players in Tier 5 such as Collins, Wood, and Porzingis could have been ranked in Tier 4, but the vast number of excellent options at this position compelled me to include them here.

Tier 6: Serviceable Plays

Miles Bridges, Jerami Grant, Chris Boucher, P.J. Washington, Robert Covington, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Anderson, Bobby Portis, Mason Plumlee, Kelly Olynyk, Larry Nance

Any of the guys in Tier 6 could outperform the current tier, but they’re ranked here due to some clear question marks such as health, competition for minutes, inconsistent playing time, or an unclear role.

Tier 7: Late-Rounders

Thaddeus Young, Derrick Favors, Daniel Gafford, Harrison Barnes, Khem Birch, De’Andre Hunter, Keldon Johnson, Evan Mobley, Joe Ingles

The name of this tier speaks for itself. You shouldn’t be spending high or mid-round picks on these guys, though landing the right one with a late-round selection could pay off in a big way. Guys like Gafford, Favors, and Birch are efficient on a per-minute basis, but can they provide sustained production for fantasy managers?