1 player tested positive in latest COVID-19 results
The NBA and NBPA announce results for players tested since May 5.
Official release
NEW YORK – Of the 497 players tested for COVID-19 since May 5, one new player has returned a confirmed positive test.
Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.
The NBA and NBPA have announced the following: pic.twitter.com/Oc3U9xjIUY
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 12, 2021