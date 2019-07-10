Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Nets 93, Magic 85

LAS VEGAS — Two days after sealing a win for the Brooklyn Nets with a blocked shot at the final buzzer, Dzanan Musa took control from early on in leading the Nets to a 93-85 win against the Orlando Magic at NBA Summer League.

Going into his second NBA season, the 20-year-old guard finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, plus two assists, shooting 8-for-15 overall and 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Musa scored 12 of 14 Brooklyn points during one second-quarter stretch — assisting on the other two with a dish to Allen — while knocking down three 3-pointers as the Nets took a 52-37 halftime lead.

“I just realized that I’m maturing and I think that I’m letting the game come to me,” said Musa. “I’m not going towards the game, I’m not chasing anything. I’m just playing the game that I love, and the second quarter was my quarter, and I’m happy that I helped my guys.”

With the Nets trailing 73-69 in the fourth quarter, they took control with a 17-3 run capped by two Musa baskets that gave them an 86-76 lead.

“In the fourth game, finding his rhythm,” said Nets coach Adam Harrington. “We did challenge him. He came out really aggressive, was really good to see him get some catch and shoot shots. And I think that’s where he can help us on this Nets roster, providing space and shooting when he’s open. He did that, and then he drove those close-outs; guys had to start coming out on him. Just really happy the way he’s continued to grow. We put the ball in his hands a lot and there’s a lot of decisions you have to make and he’s gotten better every game.”

STAYING ALIVE

Rodions Kurucs and Jarrett Allen had 14 points apiece and Allen grabbed 13 rebounds with two blocks. Theo Pinson scored 13 points, including Brooklyn’s final seven of the game after Orlando had closed within 86-83.

With the win, the Nets completed their four-game preliminary game schedule with a 3-1 record, putting themselves in excellent position to earn a spot in the eight-team tournament championship once preliminary round play is completed Thursday. The tournament begins Saturday with the championship game scheduled for Monday.

“We came here with a roster we felt like we were really going to compete at,” said Harrington. “I think development is always at the top. You want to develop these guys but obviously winning and competing. I’ve always said having success in the middle of development helps it grow faster when guys can see themselves be successful. We came here with a goal to keep winning and we’re excited to put ourselves in a position to see how it plays out.”

HARRINGTON AS HEAD COACH

Nets assistant coach and director of player development Adam Harrington has been the head coach for Brooklyn’s Summer League squad, and it’s been an eye-opening experience.

“It’s been incredible, really to just be an extension of what Kenny’s been doing for three years and learning from one of the best,” said Harrington. “I think even when I took the job here, Kenny was somebody I looked up to. His path was an incredible path. So just learning from him every day and taking what you learned from Jacque Vaughn and Bret Brielmaier and Jordan Ott, even being a Summer League coach I’ve learned so much from the coaches that’s on the Summer League staff.

“I instantly have a different perspective of what a head coach goes through. From minutes and talking to players and game management. I really think this experience — I’m so thankful for the Nets organization in general — but will help me become a better assistant along this journey.”