Caris LeVert Hitting New Highs

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

With their last two games — both wins — decided by a total of five points, the Nets have played 37 clutch games, tied for sixth in the NBA. Clutch games are defined as games within five points in the final five minutes. They are 18-19 in those games. Spencer Dinwiddie is seventh in the NBA in clutch minutes (139) and clutch points (104).

Dinwiddie leads Brooklyn with a career-high 20.6 points per game. In 48 games as a starter — he’s come off the bench for 15 games — Dinwiddie is averaging 21.3 points and 7.3 assists. He is ninth in the NBA in drives per game (17.1) and ninth in drive points per game (10.5). Dinwiddie is 12th in the NBA in free throws per game (7.0) and 13th in free throws made per game (5.4). The only guards in the NBA averaging more free throw attempts per 36 minutes than Dinwiddie (8.1), are James Harden, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young. In going 14-of-15 from the line against Chicago on Sunday, Dinwiddie matched his career high for free throws made in a game.

Caris LeVert moved back into the starting lineup on Feb. 3, and in 16 games since is averaging 24.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.1 minutes per game. He’s shooting 44.7 overall and 41.3 percent from 3-point range during that stretch. The stretch includes a career-high 51-point game in Boston and LeVert’s first career triple-double, last Friday against San Antonio.

DeAndre Jordan 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game with 10.0 per game. Jordan is also fourth in the league in rebound percentage (20.2) and defensive rebound percentage (29.3), and seventh in effective field goal percentage (66.6).

Jarrett Allen is third in the NBA in field goal percentage (64.6) and is 16th in rebounds (9.5) and 15th in blocks per game (1.3). Among players to use 150-plus possession as the pick-and-roll roll man this season, Allen’s 1.34 points per possession lead the league. Allen is also eighth in the NBA in screen assists (267) and fifth in screen assist points (638).

Joe Harris is fourth in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (41.2) among players with at least 350 attempts. Harris is also 13th in NBA history — and fifth among active players — with a career 42.3 percentage. He has made at least one 3-pointer in 54 consecutive games, the second longest streak in the NBA this season and the second-longest streak in Nets history. Harris is fourth in franchise history with 570 3-pointers made as a Net. Vince Carter is in third place with 638.

The Nets are second in the league in rebounds per game (48.5) and second in defensive rebounds per game (37.6). They are sixth in rebound percentage (51.4) and seventh in second-chance points per game (13.9).

Since December 1, the Nets are sixth in the NBA in defensive rating (108.0) over 45 games, fourth in opponent field goal percentage (44.1) and third in defensive effective field goal percentage (50.7). For the full season, the Nets are eighth in defensive rating (108.3), fourth in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.7), and fifth in defensive field goal percentage (44.2).

Playing the league’s 10th-fastest pace (101.51), the Nets are ninth in field goal attempts per game (90.0) and seventh in free throw attempts per game (24.1). However, over 17 games since Feb. 1, the Nets’ pace slowed to 99.49, 21st in the NBA. Over the season’s first 48 games through Jan. 31, the Nets played to a pace of 102.22.

Brooklyn is fifth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (37.9) and ninth in 3-point field goals made (12.9).

The Nets are sixth in the NBA in points in the paint per game (49.6).

Brooklyn is third in the league in drives (53.4) and fifth in drive points per game (29.0), fifth in isolations (8.6), and sixth in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (24.9).

The Nets attempt the third fewest mid-range shots per game (6.5) and attempt the most shots per game from the restricted area (33.0). Brooklyn registers the fewest post-ups per game in the NBA (1.1).

ABOUT INFOR

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.