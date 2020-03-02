Brooklyn Nets Second in NBA in Rebounding

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

The Nets are second in the league in rebounds per game (48.3) and second in defensive rebounds per game (37.6). They are ninth in rebound percentage (51.2) and seventh in second-chance points per game (13.9).

Since December 1, the Nets are sixth in the NBA in defensive rating (107.8) over 40 games, third in opponent field goal percentage (44.1) and second in defensive effective field goal percentage (50.6). For the full season, the Nets are ninth in defensive rating (108.2), fourth in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.6), and fourth in defensive field goal percentage (44.1).

Playing the league’s 10th-fastest pace (101.55), the Nets are eighth in field goal attempts per game (90.2) and 10th in free throw attempts per game (23.6). However, over 12 February games, the Nets’ pace slowed to 96.85, 25th in the NBA.

Brooklyn is fifth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (37.7) and ninth in 3-point field goals made (12.9).

The Nets are sixth in the NBA in points in the paint per game (49.7).

Brooklyn is third in the league in drives (53.5) and fifth in drive points per game (28.7), fifth in isolations (8.4), and fourth in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (25.5).

The Nets have played 34 clutch games, tied for fifth in the NBA.

The Nets attempt the third fewest mid-range shots per game (6.7) and attempt the second most shots per game from the restricted area (33.2). Brooklyn registers the fewest post-ups per game in the NBA (1.1).

Since Nov. 16, Spencer Dinwiddie is 10th in the NBA in assists with 7.3 per game over 48 games. Dinwiddie averaged 8.2 assists in 12 games in February, ninth in the NBA for the month. For the full season, Dinwiddie is 12th in the NBA with 6.9 free throw attempts per game and 14th with 5.4 free throws made per game. Dinwiddie is ninth in the NBA in drives per game (17.6) and ninth in drive points per game (10.7).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in rebounds off the bench with 9.7 per game. Jordan is also fifth in the league in rebound percentage (20.2), and fourth in defensive rebound percentage (29.2). Jordan has had double-figure rebounds off the bench a league-high 23 times and is second in the NBA with nine double-doubles off the bench.

Jarrett Allen is third in the NBA in field goal percentage (65.0) and is 15th in rebounds (9.6) and blocks per game (1.4). Allen is also seventh in offensive rebounds (3.1) and fourth in dunks (154).

Joe Harris is seventh in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (40.9) among players with at least 300 attempts. Harris is also 12th in NBA history — and fourth among active players — with a career 42.3 percentage. He has made at least one 3-pointer in 49 consecutive games, the second longest streak in the NBA this season and the second-longest streak in Nets history. Harris is fourth in franchise history with 558 3-pointers made as a Net. Vince Carter is in third place with 638.

In 20 games as a starter this season, Caris LeVert is averaging 20.0 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT INFOR

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.