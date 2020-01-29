Kyrie Irving Picks Up Where He Left Off

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

In six games since returning from a shoulder injury, Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.6 percent overall and 46.9 percent from 3-point range. While he is short of the minimum games to qualify among the league leaders, Irving’s 27.2 points per game over the 17 games he has played would rank eighth in the NBA.

Since Nov. 16, Spencer Dinwiddie is 21st in the NBA with 22.6 points per game and 13th in assists with 7.1 per game over 34 games. During that same stretch, Dinwiddie is 14th in the league with 5.6 free throws made per game and 11th with 7.3 free throws attempted per game. For the full season, Dinwiddie is eighth in the NBA in drives per game (18.1) and sixth in drive points per game (11.3).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in rebounds off the bench with 9.4 per game. Jordan is also fifth in the league in rebound percentage (20.2), and fifth in defensive rebound percentage (29.5). Jordan has had double-figure rebounds off the bench a league-high 17 times.

Jarrett Allen is fourth in the NBA in field goal percentage (65.4) and is 14th in rebounding (9.8). Allen is also 10th in offensive rebounds (3.1) and third in dunks (125).

Joe Harris is seventh in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (40.4) among players with at least 250 attempts. Harris is also 12th in NBA history — and fourth among active players — with a career 42.2 percentage. Harris recently moved into fourth place in franchise history with 525 3-pointers made as a Net. Vince Carter is in third place with 638.

The Nets are second in the league in rebounds per game (48.2) and 10th in offensive rebounds per game (10.6). They are 10th in rebound percentage (50.7) and 11th in offensive rebound percentage (27.6). They are 10th in second-chance points per game (13.6).

Since December 1, the Nets are sixth in the NBA in defensive rating (107.1) over 26 games, second in opponent field goal percentage (43.9) and third in defensive effective field goal percentage (50.6). For the full season, the Nets are 13th in defensive rating (107.9), fifth in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.6), and fourth in defensive field goal percentage (44.1).

Playing the league’s 10th-fastest pace (102.27), the Nets are eighth in field goal attempts per game (90.2) and free throw attempts per game (23.7).

Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (37.4) and ninth in 3-point field goals made (12.6).

Brooklyn is third in the league in drives (53.2) and fifth in drive points per game (28.4), sixth in isolations (8.4), and third in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (26.5).

The Nets have played 27 clutch games, tied for seventh in the NBA, and are tied for seventh in clutch wins (14).

The Nets attempt the third fewest mid-range shots per game (6.5) and attempt the most shots per game from the restricted area (35.4).

Brooklyn is limiting opponents to a 59.3 field goal percentage in the restricted area, the fourth-best mark in the league.

The Nets rank sixth in the league in screen assists per game (10.9) and third in screen assist points per game (26.2).

