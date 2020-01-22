Brooklyn Nets Second in NBA in Rebounding

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

The Nets are second in the league in rebounds per game (48.5) and ninth in offensive rebounds per game (10.7). They are ninth in rebound percentage (51.0) and 10th in offensive rebound percentage (27.8). They are eighth in second-chance points per game (13.8).

Since December 1, the Nets are fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (106.3) over 23 games, and second in defensive effective field goal percentage (50.0), and third in opponent field goal percentage (43.6). For the full season, the Nets are 12th in defensive rating (107.5), third in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.4), and second in defensive field goal percentage (43.3).

Playing the league’s ninth-fastest pace (102.5), the Nets are ninth in field goal attempts per game (90.3) and free throw attempts per game (23.9).

Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (37.0) and 10th in 3-point field goals made (12.3).

Brooklyn is second in the league in drives (53.6) and fifth in drive points per game (28.5), sixth in isolations (8.3), and third in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (26.1).

The Nets have played 26 clutch games, tied for fourth in the NBA, and are tied for sixth in clutch wins (13).

Since moving into the starting lineup beginning on Nov. 16 in Chicago, Spencer Dinwiddie is 16th in the NBA with 23.5 points per game and 13th in assists with 7.0 per game over 31 games. During that same stretch, Dinwiddie is 12th in the league with 5.8 free throws made per game and 10th with 7.6 free throws attempted per game. For the full season, Dinwiddie is sixth in the NBA in drives per game (18.5) and fourth in drive points per game (11.6).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in rebounds off the bench with 9.4 per game. Jordan is also fifth in the league in rebound percentage (20.2), and fifth in defensive rebound percentage (29.5). Jordan has had double-figure rebounds off the bench a league-high 17 times.

Jarrett Allen is fourth in the NBA in field goal percentage (65.3) and is 14th in rebounding (9.8). Allen is also ninth in offensive rebounds (3.1).

Joe Harris is 26th in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (40.8), and 21st in 3-point field goals made (100). Harris is also 12th in NBA history — and fourth among active players — with a career 42.4 percentage. Harris recently moved into fourth place in franchise history with 518 3-pointers made as a Net. Vince Carter is in third place with 638.

