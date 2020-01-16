Spencer Dinwiddie Top 15 In Points, Assists Since Nov. 16

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

Since moving into the starting lineup beginning on Nov. 16 in Chicago, Spencer Dinwiddie is 15th in the NBA with 24.0 points per game and 13th in assists with 7.1 per game over 29 games. During that same stretch, Dinwiddie is 10th in the league with 5.9 free throws made per game and eighth with 7.7 free throws attempted per game. For the full season, Dinwiddie is fifth in the NBA in drives per game (18.5) and fourth in drive points per game (11.8). Dinwiddie’s usage percentage of 30.7 is ninth in the league. His 26-point game Philadelphia on Wednesday was his 25th of the season. He had 18 all of the 2018-19 season.

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in rebounds off the bench with 9.4 per game. Jordan is also fifth in the league in rebound percentage (20.2), and fifth in defensive rebound percentage (29.6). Jordan has had double-figure rebounds off the bench a league-high 17 times.

Jarrett Allen is fourth in the NBA in field goal percentage (65.7) and is 18th in rebounding (9.7). Allen is also 11th in offensive rebounds (3.2).

Joe Harris is 19th in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (41.3), and 19th in 3-point field goals made (99). Harris is also 12th in NBA history — and fourth among active players — with a career 42.4 percentage. On Wednesday in Philadelphia, Harris moved into fourth place in franchise history with 517 3-pointers made as a Net. Vince Carter is in third place with 638.

Since December 1, the Nets are fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (106.2) over 21 games, and second in defensive effective field goal percentage (49.5), and third in opponent field goal percentage (43.6). For the full season, the Nets are 12th in defensive rating (107.5), fourth in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.1), and third in defensive field goal percentage (43.6).

Playing the league’s 10th-fastest pace (102.32), the Nets are ninth in field goal attempts per game (90.3) and 10th in free throw attempts per game (23.9).

The Nets are second in the league in rebounds per game (48.6) and 10th in offensive rebounds per game (10.6). They are sixth in rebound percentage (51.0) and ninth in offensive rebound percentage (27.9). They are seventh in second-chance points per game (13.7).

Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (36.9) and 11th in 3-point field goals made (12.3).

Brooklyn is third in the league in drives (53.3) and fourth in drive points per game (28.3), sixth in isolations (8.4), and third in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (26.4).

The Nets have played 25 clutch games, tied for fourth in the NBA, and are tied for fifth in clutch wins (13).

