Jarrett Allen Leads NBA in Field Goal Percentage

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

Jarrett Allen leads the NBA in field goal percentage (67.9) and is 13th in rebounding (10.1). Allen is also second in the league in dunks with 48 and sixth in effective field goal percentage (67.9).

DeAndre Jordan is 18th in rebounding with 9.1 per game, seventh in rebound percentage (19.3), seventh in defensive rebound percentage (28.3), and fourth in rebounds per 36 minutes (15.5).

The Brooklyn Nets are 11th in the NBA in points per game with 112.7.

Playing the league’s seventh-fastest pace (103.58), the Nets are 13th in field goal attempts per game (90.1) and sixth in free throw attempts per game (25.8).

The Nets are seventh in the league in rebounds per game (47.1) and fifth in defensive rebounds per game (36.9). They are 12th in rebound percentage (50.6).

Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (36.5), 12th in 3-point field goals made (12.5) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.2).

Brooklyn is third in the league in drives (53.6) and drive points per game (29.3), third in isolations (11.2), and fourth in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (26.4).

The Nets have played a league-high 13 clutch games and are tied for first in clutch wins (8) and are first in clutch situation plus/minus (35).

ABOUT INFOR

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.