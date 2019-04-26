Joe Harris Finishes Season No. 1 in 3-Point Shooting Percentage

We close our weekly Stat Survey for the 2018-19 with a look at some of the notable final rankings for the Brooklyn Nets.

Joe Harris finished first in the NBA in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (47.4), becoming the first Net to ever do so and setting a franchise single-season record. Harris is also fourth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (42.7) and 11th all-time. He was fifth in the league in effective field goal percentage among players with at least 500 attempts with a mark of 62.2. Harris finished the season with 183 3-pointers, third on the franchise’s all-time list. He’s also ninth with 150 3-pointers during the 2017-18 season. Harris is sixth in Nets history with 418 3-pointers made.

Jarrett Allen finished seventh in field goal percentage (59.0), 12th in blocks per game (1.5), and seventh in dunks (170). He was also fourth in screen assists (4.7). His career field goal percentage over two seasons is 59.0, second in franchise history and he led the Nets with 24 double-doubles.

D'Angelo Russell finished ninth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made with a franchise single-season record 234 and was 10th in assists per game (7.0). He was also third in the league in assist percentage (39.2) behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Russell closed the regular season with a streak of making at least one 3-pointer in a franchise-record 61 straight games, the longest by any NBA player this season. He finished sixth in the league in usage rate (30.8), behind just James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. It was the highest usage rate by a Net since Vince Carter in 2005-06 (31.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie was second among all NBA reserves in points per game (17.1) and assists per game (4.5). Dinwiddie has also set Nets single-season records for 30-point games off the bench (four) and 25-point games off the bench (12). Earlier this season, Dinwiddie became the first player in NBA history to record 35-plus points, 10-plus assists, and seven 3-point field goals made off the bench in a game. Dinwiddie set a Nets record for most points off the bench in single season (1,092) and the No. 2 mark in assists off the bench in a single season (289). Dinwiddie also finished fourth in the NBA in points per possession on isolation plays (1.05) behind only James Harden, Khris Middleton, and Kevin Durant. He was ninth in the league in drives per game (12.0) and shooting 45.1 percent on those drives.

Ed Davis ranked third in the NBA in rebound percentage (22.0) and defensive rebound percentage (30.7) and fifth in offensive rebound percentage (13.5). Davis finished second in rebounds per 36 (17.3), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. He was eighth in the league in defensive rating at 101.3 (minimum 50 games/15.0 minutes per game played) and second in ESPN's Defensive Real Plus-Minus. Davis also led all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (685, 8.6 per game). This season, Davis moved into second place in NBA history in career rebounds off the bench with 3,617 dating back to the 1970-71 season, when starters were first tracked.

The Nets finished seventh in the league in rebounds per game (46.6), 10th in offensive rebounds per game (11.0), ninth in offensive rebound percentage (28.2) and ninth in second chance points per game (13.8).

Brooklyn finished sixth in the NBA in free throws made (19.0) and fourth in free throws attempted per game (25.5).

The Nets played 44 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for fourth in the league. The Nets were 24-20 overall and 20-8 in their last 28 such games, dating back to Dec. 7. The .714 winning percentage in clutch games over that span was the best in the NBA. They finished tied for fifth in the league in clutch wins and their season-long winning percentage in clutch games (.545) was 12th in the league. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 20 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 12-8 record. The 12 such wins are tied for the most in franchise history in a season (1978-79). They were 5-2 in overtime games.

Brooklyn led the league in drive points per game (30.9) and was third in drives per game (53.2).

The Nets finished second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.7) and led the league in outscoring opponent benches 64 times.

The Nets were fifth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.8) and 3-point field goals attempted per game (36.2) and 14th in 3-point field goal percentage (35.3). They set a franchise record with 1,047 3-pointers made, eclipsing the previously set mark from last season by two. They became just the second team in NBA history — along with the Houston Rockets’ active streak — to make 1,000 3-pointers for three consecutive years.

Defensively, Brooklyn was third in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.1), fifth in opponent 3-point field goals made (10.3) and ninth in opponent 3-point field goal attempts (30.3).

