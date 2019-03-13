D'Angelo Russell Top 10 in 3-Point Field Goals

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell is ninth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (185) and is 12th in assists per game (6.8). He is also third in the league in assist percentage (38.5) behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Russell has three games with at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, the most in a single season in NBA history.

Jarrett Allen ranks eighth in field goal percentage (59.0) and 12th in blocks per game (1.5). Allen is also seventh in the league in dunks with 146 and fifth in screen assists (4.8).

Joe Harris leads the NBA in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (46.4). Harris is also fourth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (42.1) and 12th all-time. Among players with at least 400 field goal attempts, Harris is fourth in the NBA — first among guards/wings — with a 62.2 effective field goal percentage.

Ed Davis ranks third in the NBA in rebound percentage (21.7) and fourth in offensive rebound percentage (13.5) and defensive rebound percentage (29.9). Davis is second in rebounds per 36 (17.0), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. He also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (571, 8.5 per game).

Spencer Dinwiddie is third in the NBA in points per possession on isolation plays (1.04), behind only James Harden and Kevin Durant.

The Nets are 10th in the league in rebounds per game (46.1) and ninth in offensive rebound percentage (28.2).

Brooklyn is seventh in the NBA in free throws made (19.0) and sixth in free throws attempted per game (25.6).

The Nets have played 38 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for fifth in the league. The Nets are 21-17 overall and 17-5 in their last 19 such games. They are fourth in the league in clutch wins. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 18 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 10-7 record. The Nets also have a 5-1 record in overtime.

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (30.8) and is third in drives per game (52.7).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.6) and lead the league in outscoring opponent benches 58 times.

The Nets are sixth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.5), fifth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (35.5) and 14th in 3-point field goal percentage (35.3).

The Nets are 11th in offensive rebounds per game (10.8).

Defensively, Brooklyn is eighth in 3-point field goals attempted allowed (29.9), fifth in opponent 3-point field goals made (10.1) and second in opponent field goal percentage (33.9).

