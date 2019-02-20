Brooklyn Nets Stayed Clutch Going Into All-Star Break

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

The Nets have played 34 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for second in the league. The Nets are 18-16 overall and 14-4 in their last 18 such games. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 16 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 9-7 record. The nine wins are tied for the most in the league with Denver. The Nets also have a 5-1 record in overtime, leading the NBA in OT wins and games played.

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (30.9) and is third in drives per game (53.4).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.7) and lead the league in outscoring opponent benches 50 times.

The Nets are fifth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.5), sixth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (35.0) and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (35.8).

The Nets are eighth in offensive rebounds per game (11.2).

Defensively, Brooklyn is fourth in 3-point field goals attempted allowed (29.2) and fifth in opponent 3-point field goals made (10.2) per game, as well as 10th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.5)7

The Nets are 11th in the NBA in pace (100.85), but second since Jan. 1 (103.38). As of Dec. 31, the Nets were 22nd (99.46).

Ed Davis ranks third in the NBA in rebound percentage (22.0) and offensive rebound percentage (14.1) and fourth in defensive rebound percentage (30.2). Davis is second in rebounds per 36 (17.0), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. He also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (491, 8.6 per game).

Joe Harris is second in the league in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (47.1). Harris is also fifth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (42.1). Among players with at least 400 field goal attempts, Harris is fourth in the NBA — first among guards/wings — with a 62.2 effective field goal percentage.

D'Angelo Russell is ninth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (159) and is 12th in assists per game (6.6). Russell has three games with at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, the most in a single season in NBA history.

Jarrett Allen ranks 11th in field goal percentage (57.2) and 12th in blocks per game (1.6). Allen is also eighth in the league in dunks with 120 and fifth in screen assists (4.7).

