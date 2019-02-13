Ed Davis, Still Boarding

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Ed Davis ranks third in the NBA in rebound percentage (22.0) and is fourth in offensive rebound percentage (14.0) and third in defensive rebound percentage (30.5). Davis is second in rebounds per 36 (17.0), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. He also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (483, 8.6 per game).

Joe Harris is third in the league in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (46.5). Harris is also fifth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (41.9). Among players with at least 300 field goal attempts, Harris is 10th overall and first among guards/wings with a 61.6 effective field goal percentage.

D'Angelo Russell is ninth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (154) and is 12th in assists per game (6.6). Russell has three games with at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, the most in a single season in NBA history.

Jarrett Allen ranks 11th in field goal percentage (57.8) and 13th in blocks per game (1.5). Allen is also eighth in the league in dunks with 119 and sixth in screen assists (4.5).

Rodions Kurucs leads rookie second-round picks in points per game (8.8) and is third in rebounds per game (3.6). He's fourth among international rookies in points per game, third in rebounds per game and first in free throw percentage (87.7).

The Nets have played 33 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for second in the league, one game behind Orlando. The Nets are 17-16 overall and 13-4 in their last 17 such games. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 16 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 9-7 record. The nine wins are tied for the most in the league with Denver.

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (30.7) and is third in drives per game (53.2).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.7) and lead the league in outscoring opponent benches 50 times.

The Nets are fifth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.4), sixth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (34.8) and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (35.7).

The Nets are eighth in offensive rebounds per game (11.1).

Defensively, Brooklyn is third in 3-point field goals attempted allowed (28.0) and fourth in opponent 3-point field goals made (10.0) per game, as well as ninth in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.5).

The Nets are 11th in the NBA in pace (100.98), but second since Jan. 1 (103.91). As of Dec. 31, the Nets were 22nd (99.46).

Brooklyn is 17th in defensive rating (109.8) but ninth since Jan. 1 (108.4).

