Brooklyn Nets Are Playing Faster, Defending Better

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

The Nets are 12th in the NBA in pace (100.75), but second since Jan. 1 (103.66). As of Dec. 31, the Nets were 22nd (99.46).

Brooklyn is 17th in defensive rating (109.2) but third since Jan. 1 (106.1). As of Dec. 31, Brooklyn was 22nd (110.5).

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (30.9) and is third in drives per game (53.5).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.7) and lead the league in outscoring opponent benches 47 times.

The Nets are fifth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.2), sixth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (34.6) and 12th in 3-point field goal percentage (35.2).

The Nets are eighth in offensive rebounds per game (11.4).

Defensively, Brooklyn is third in 3-point field goals attempted allowed (28.9) and 3-point field goals made (9.9) per game, as well as ninth in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.3).

The Nets have played 31 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, tied for second in the league, one game behind Orlando. The Nets are 16-15 overall and 12-3 in their last 15 such games. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 15 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 9-6 record. The nine wins are tied for the most in the league with Denver.

Rodions Kurucs leads rookie second-round picks in points per game (9.1) and is second in rebounds per game (3.8). He's fourth among international rookies in points per game, third in rebounds per game and first in free throw percentage (89.3).

Joe Harris is fourth in the league in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (45.3). Harris is also sixth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (41.5). Among players with at least 300 field goal attempts, Harris is 10th overall and first among guards/wings with a 60.4 effective field goal percentage.

D'Angelo Russell is tied for eighth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (145) and is 12th in assists per game (6.4). Russell has three games with at least 30 points, seven assists and zero turnovers, the most in a single season in NBA history.

Ed Davis leads the NBA in rebound percentage (22.3) and is second in offensive rebound percentage (14.4) and is third in defensive rebound percentage (30.6), the only player in the NBA in the top three in all three categories. Davis is second in rebounds per 36 (17.3), ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. He also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (465, 8.8 per game).

Jarrett Allen ranks 10th in field goal percentage (57.8) and 12th in blocks per game (1.5). Allen is also eighth in the league in dunks with 111 and sixth in screen assists (4.5).

