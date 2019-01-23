Spencer Dinwiddie Leads Brooklyn's Driving Attack

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie is fifth among NBA guards in field goal percentage in the restricted area (66.7) and 11th in the league with 14.1 drives per game and 12th with 8.3 drive points per game. Among reserves, Dinwiddie is second in points per game (17.4), assists per game (5.0) and free throws made (182) off the bench. He leads the NBA with nine 25-point games off the bench.

Brooklyn leads the league in drive points per game (31.7) and is second in drives per game (54.3).

Joe Harris is third in the league in 3-point field goal shooting percentage (47.5). Harris is also fourth in career 3-point shooting percentage among all active players (41.9). Among players with at least 300 field goal attempts, Harris is fourth overall and first among guards with a 62.2 effective field goal percentage.

D'Angelo Russell is ninth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made (127) and is 13th in assists per game (6.3).

Ed Davis leads the NBA in rebound percentage (22.5) and offensive rebound percentage (14.8) and is second in defensive rebound percentage (30.5) Davis also leads the league in rebounds per 36 minutes (17.1). Davis also leads all NBA players in rebounds off the bench (397, 8.6 per game).

Jarrett Allen ranks 12th in field goal percentage (57.6) and 11th in blocks per game (1.6). Allen is also seventh in the league in dunks with 102 and sixth in screen assists per game (4.5).

The Nets are second in the NBA in bench points per game (47.0) and lead the league in outscoring their opponents benches 40 times.

The Nets are fifth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.5) and 3-point field goals attempted per game (34.5) and seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (36.4).

The Nets are sixth in offensive rebounds per game (11.4).

Defensively, Brooklyn is third in 3-point field goals attempted allowed (28.3) and fourth in 3-point field goals made (9.8) per game, as well as 10th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (34.8).

The Nets have played 28 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes, second in the league behind the Lakers. The Nets are 14-14 overall and 10-2 in their last 12 such games. Last season they were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. The Nets also lead the NBA with 14 games decided by three points or fewer, with a 9-5 record.

