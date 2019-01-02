Brooklyn Nets Getting Big Production From Bench

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie has come off the bench in 34 of the 38 games he's played this season and ranks second in the NBA among reserves in points per game (18.1), assists per game (5.2), 3-point field goals made (71) and free throws made (140). He's also third in free throws attempted (177). Dinwiddie leads the league with eight 25-point games off the bench, including the two highest scoring performances -- 30 points at Philadelphia on Dec. 12 and 37 points vs. Charlotte on Dec. 26.

Jarrett Allen is 11th in the NBA in field goal percentage (58.0) and 20th in blocks per game (1.4). He has 12 double-doubles, second-most in the league for a player 20 years old or younger behind only 2018 No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton. Allen is eighth in the league in dunks (75) and screen assists per game (4.1).

Ed Davis is second in the NBA in rebounds per 36 minutes with a career-high rate of 16.6, ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond. Davis is also second in the league in rebounds off the bench (297, 8.3 per game). The ninth-year veteran leads the NBA in offensive rebound percentage (16.0), is second in rebound percentage (22.1) and fifth in defensive rebound percentage (28.6). Since 1983-84, Davis is fourth in NBA history in total rebounds off the bench (3,229).

Joe Harris is third in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (48.3) and is tied for 16th in 3-point field goals made (86). Among players with at least 100 attempts, Harris is second in above-the-break 3-point percentage (48.3) and catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage (.500). Harris is third among active NBA players in career 3-point field goal percentage (41.8) behind only Steph Curry and Kyle Korver.

The Nets lead the league in "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin within five points in the final five minutes, with 24. Brooklyn is 10-24 in those games, with a 6-2 record in its last eight such games. Last season the Nets were second in the NBA with 50 clutch games. They also lead the league this season with 12 games decided by three or fewer points, with a 7-5 record.

Brooklyn is fourth in the NBA in 3-point field goals made per game (12.2), sixth in 3-point field goals attempted per game (33.9) and eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (36.0).

The Nets are second in the NBA with in bench scoring with 46.3 points per game and are fourth in bench offensive rating (61.1).

Brooklyn leads the league in drives per game (52.6) and is second in drive points per game (29.4). The Nets attempt the fourth-fewest mid-range shots per game (8.5).

