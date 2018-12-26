Joe Harris No. 4 in 3-Point Shooting

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie leads the NBA in points per game off the bench (minimum 20 games) with 18.0, and is second in assists per game (5.1), 3-point field goals made (63), free throws made (134) and free throws attempted (169). As a team, the Nets are third with 45.4 bench points per game.

Joe Harris is up to fourth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (47.0). Harris is shooting 54.2 percent from 3-point range in December. Harris is fifth among active NBA players with a career 41.4 3-point field goal percentage.

Ed Davis leads the league in offensive rebound percentage (16.6) and is second in rebound percentage (22.2) and fifth in defensive rebound percentage (22.2). Davis is averaging a career-high per 36 rebounding rate of 16.7, third in the league behind only Hassan Whiteside and overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond.

D'Angelo Russell is 11th in the NBA with 84 3-point field goals made and 16th in assists per game (6.3).

Jarrett Allen is ninth in the league in field goal percentage (59.4), eighth in dunks (71) and screen assists per game (4.1), and 20th in blocks per game (1.4).

Rodions Kurucs leads rookie second-round picks in scoring (9.0 ppg) and plus/minus (53).

The Nets lead the league with 22 "clutch" games, defined as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes. Last season, the Nets played 50 "clutch" games, second in the league. Brooklyn has also played 11 games decided by three points or fewer -- also the most in the league -- with a record of 6-5.

Brooklyn is second in the league in drives per game (52.1) and tied for first in drive points per game (29.4).

The Nets are fourth in 3-point field goals made per game (12.2), sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (36.1) and seventh in 3-point field goal attempts (33.7).

The Nets have the NBA's eighth best first-quarter point differential, with a plus-46 mark.

Brooklyn allows the fewest 3-point attempts (26.2) and makes (9.1) per game in the NBA.

