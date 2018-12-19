Six-Game Winning Streak Edition

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

We're tweaking the Stat Survey a bit this week to get away from the overall, season-long rankings to take a look at what's been happening during the Nets' six-game win streak, and compare it a bit to where the Nets stood prior, when they were 8-18 going into their Dec. 7 game against the Toronto Raptors. Let's start with the basics.

The Nets are averaging 121.5 points per game during their last six games, second in the NBA since Dec. 7 only to the Boston Celtics, who are a hair above at 121.8. Through Dec. 6, the Nets were averaging 108.7 points per game, 19th in the league.

Shooting percentages are up. Way up. Brooklyn is shooting 49.9 percent overall and 40.5 percent from 3-point range, both second in the league since Dec. 7. Through Dec. 6, the Nets were 26th in the NBA in field goal percentage (44.1) and 19th in 3-point shooting (34.8).

The Nets like to emphasize sharing the ball, getting great shots instead of good ones in their comments. Well, assists have gone from 22.3 -- 23rd in the league -- to 27.3, fifth in the league since Dec. 7.

The Nets were outrebounded by the Lakers Tuesday night, 48-40, the first time that's happened during the current winning streak. Their overall rebounding numbers and rankings have not changed that much, going from 45.0 and 17th to 44.3 and 15th. We'll detour here in to some of the advanced stats for a different story. Brooklyn's rebounding percentage -- the percentage of available rebounds the Nets collected -- was 49.1 on Dec. 6, 22nd in the NBA. Over the last six games it's 53.6, second in the league.

Brooklyn's defensive rebounding percentage has gone from 69.7 and 28th in the NBA to 78.1 and fourth. Through Dec. 6, the Nets were giving up 15.7 second chance points per game, 28th in the league. Since Dec. 7, that number has improved to 12.8, 14th in the league.

In offensive efficiency, the Nets' rating is 117.8 and second in the league since Dec. 7. They were 16th with a 108.2 mark on Dec. 6. Their effective field goal percentage is 53.8 over the last six games, second in the league, compared to 49.1 and 22nd in the NBA prior.

As for some individual performances, Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 23.5 points while shooting 52.3 percent overall and 39.3 from 3-point range over the last six games, along with 6.0 assists.

D'Angelo Russell has averaged 18.7 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 48 percent overall and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Allen Crabbe (10.0), Joe Harris (14.2), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (14.0), Jarrett Allen (10.5), and DeMarre Carroll (10.0) are all averaging double figures in scoring during the streak.

As for the winning streak itself, it's obviously Brooklyn's longest of the season, and as of Wednesday morning it was the longest active streak in the league following Indiana's Tuesday night loss to Cleveland. It's the Nets' longest winning streak since the 2014-15 season.

