Jarrett Allen Top 10 in Blocks and Interior Defense

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

Second-year center Jarrett Allen is 10th in the NBA in blocks per game (1.9) and is fifth in defensive field goal percentage (.504) at the rim. Allen is also 10th in the league in field goal percentage (59.2) and over his last three games is averaging 17.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, with a career-high 24 points against the Clippers and a season-high 14 points against the Heat.

Ed Davis is averaging a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per game in just 17.4 minutes per game, giving him a career-high per 36 rebounding rate of 17.1, third in the league behind only overall rebounding leaders Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond. He is third among all reserves in rebounds. Davis is second in the league in offensive rebound percentage (15.7), third in rebound percentage (21.8), and tied for fourth in defensive rebound percentage (28.6).

The Nets are 10th in the NBA in offensive rating (109.4), fourth among all Eastern Conference teams and an improvement from last season's end-of-season ranking of 22nd (106.0)

Spencer Dinwiddie has been one of the NBA's most effective players off the bench, leading in assists (85, 4.7 per game) and ranking second in points (265, 14.7 per game). He's also third in field goals made off the bench with 35.

Defense has been a key factor in Brooklyn's wins. the Nets are second in defensive rating in wins (97.8) behind only the Boston Celtics.

The Nets are currently ranked 24th in the NBA in pace, an estimate in the number of possessions a team has per 48 minutes, with a rate of 98.78. The ranking is notable mostly in contrast to the last two years, when the Nets were in the top 10 in their first two seasons under coach Kenny Atkinson. But they're not playing much differently than 2017-18, when their 99.74 pace had them sixth in the league at the end of the season. Last year five teams finished the season with a pace of at least 100. A month into the 2018-19 season, 23 NBA teams are at 100 or above.

Joe Harris is eighth in the league in 3-point shooting percentage (47.8), is tied for 15th in 3-pointers made (43) and is 11th in effective field goal percentage (64.2). Harris' career 3-point shooting percentage of 41.0 is tied for seventh among active players and 19th all-time. His streak of 32 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made, second in franchise history, was snapped Tuesday night in Miami. Harris is fourth in the NBA in above-the-break 3-point field goal percentage (47.2) for players with at least 50 attempts, and he leads the league in field goal percentage at home (61.3) for players with at least 25 made.

The Nets continue to make their living at the rim or beyond the arc. They are third in the league in drives per game (50.1) and points per game on drives (25.9). Brooklyn is seventh in 3-point attempts per game (33.9) and fifth in makes (12.1), getting 33 percent of its points from 3-point range, fifth in the league. The Nets get 45.8 percent of their points in the paint, eighth in in the league, and they're attempting the third-fewest mid-range shots per game (8.4)

