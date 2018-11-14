Spencer Dinwiddie Among Top NBA Reserves

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor, to be published each Wednesday.

The Nets are currently ranked 24th in the NBA in pace, an estimate in the number of possessions a team has per 48 minutes, with a rate of 98.91. The ranking is notable mostly in contrast to the last two years, when the Nets were in the top 10 in their first two seasons under coach Kenny Atkinson. But they're not playing much differently than 2017-18, when their 99.74 pace had them sixth in the league at the end of the season. Last year five teams finished the season with a pace of at least 100. A month into the 2018-19 season, 22 NBA teams are at 100 or above.

Three of the top 21 active players in career 3-point shooting percentage are on the Nets roster. Joe Harris is fifth (41.4), Jared Dudley is 16th (39.3) and Allen Crabbe is 21st (38.9)

Joe Harris leads the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (53.0), is tied for sixth in 3-pointers made (39) and is seventh in effective field goal percentage (67.5). Harris has made a 3-pointer in 29 straight games, the second longest streak in franchise history. Joe Johnson leads that list with 37 straight during the 2013-14 season.

The Nets continue to make their living at the rim or beyond the arc. They are sixth in the league in drives per game (48.7) and points per game on drives (25.1) and eighth in shooting percentage on drives (49.5). Brooklyn is tied for fourth in 3-point attempts per game (35.1), fourth in makes (12.8) and ninth in 3-point percentage (36.5). The Nets are in the bottom third of the league in shot attempts from 10-14 feet (22nd, 6.3) and 15-19 feet (27th, 4.1).

Spencer Dinwiddie has been one of the NBA's most effective players off the bench, ranking second in assists per game (4.1) and third in points per game (13.9). He's also fourth in 3-pointers made off the bench with 28.

Ed Davis is averaging a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per game in just 17.6 minutes per game, giving him a career-high per 36 rebounding rate of 17.0, third in the league behind only overall rebounding leaders Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond. He also leads all reserves in rebounds per game. Davis is third in the league in rebound percentage (21.7).

