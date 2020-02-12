Brooklyn Nets Off to Fast Start in February

We're taking a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets with our weekly Stat Survey presented by Infor.

Over five games to start February, the Nets have gotten off to a fast start for the month. They’re sixth in offensive rating (117.4), third in defensive rating (105.7), and third in net rating (11.8). They’ve averaged 35.4 points in the first quarter, first in the NBA.

The Nets are third in the league in rebounds per game (48.2) and second in defensive rebounds per game (37.5). They are eighth in rebound percentage (51.0) and 10th in second-chance points per game (13.5).

Since December 1, the Nets are fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (107.3) over 33 games, fourth in opponent field goal percentage (44.2) and second in defensive effective field goal percentage (50.5). For the full season, the Nets are 10th in defensive rating (108.0), fourth in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.6), and fourth in defensive field goal percentage (44.3).

Playing the league’s 10th-fastest pace (101.9), the Nets are eighth in field goal attempts per game (90.1) and ninth in free throw attempts per game (23.8).

Brooklyn is sixth in the NBA in 3-point field goals attempted (37.4) and ninth in 3-point field goals made (12.8).

The Nets are fifth in the NBA in points in the paint per game (50.1).

Brooklyn is third in the league in drives (53.2) and fifth in drive points per game (28.5), fifth in isolations (8.4), and fourth in pick-and-roll ball-handler possessions (25.9).

The Nets have played 30 clutch games, tied for seventh in the NBA, and are eighth in clutch wins (15).

The Nets attempt the third fewest mid-range shots per game (6.6) and attempt the most shots per game from the restricted area (33.6). Brooklyn registers the fewest post-ups per game in the NBA (1.0).

Since Nov. 16, Spencer Dinwiddie is 23rd in the NBA with 22.1 points per game and 15th in assists with 7.0 per game over 41 games. During that same stretch, Dinwiddie is 13th in the league with 5.6 free throws made per game and 11th with 7.3 free throws attempted per game. For the full season, Dinwiddie is ninth in the NBA in drives per game (17.6) and eighth in drive points per game (10.9).

DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in rebounds off the bench with 9.7 per game. Jordan is also fifth in the league in rebound percentage (20.5), and second in defensive rebound percentage (30.2), trailing only overall rebound leader Andre Drummond. Jordan has had double-figure rebounds off the bench a league-high 20 times and is tied for first in the NBA with seven double-doubles off the bench, including each of his last two games.

Jarrett Allen is third in the NBA in field goal percentage (64.4) and is 15th in rebounds (9.6) and blocks per game (1.5). Allen is also 11th in offensive rebounds (3.1) and third in dunks (143).

Joe Harris is fifth in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (40.8) among players with at least 300 attempts. Harris is also 12th in NBA history — and fourth among active players — with a career 42.3 percentage. He has made at least one 3-pointer in 42 consecutive games, the second longest streak in the NBA this season and the second-longest streak in Nets history. Harris is fourth in franchise history with 535 3-pointers made as a Net. Vince Carter is in third place with 638.

In 19 games as a starter this season, Caris LeVert is averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6 percent from 3-point range.

Kyrie Irving is currently short of the minimum games required to qualify for the league leaders, but his 27.4 points per game would be seventh in the NBA and fourth in the Eastern Conference.

ABOUT INFOR

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.