Nets 138, Bulls 112: Brooklyn By The Numbers

With a third-quarter outburst, the Brooklyn Nets sprinted away from the Chicago Bulls to a 138-112 win in a matchup between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday night.

“It felt seamless in many respects,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “I felt it was seamless largely because of our purpose. We played with pace, we played with purpose, we had a great team spirit. That makes up for a lot of; ‘I’m not quite sure where I should be on this play or how should I play off him on this play.’ When you play with that pace, that purpose and you have that spirit a lot of good things happen. When you make shots, we made a lot of shots, it kind of reinforces everything you’re doing.”

Here’s a look at some key numbers from the Brooklyn win:

38

Brooklyn’s 130-92 lead with 4:41 remaining in the game was its largest lead in any game this season.

8:43

That was the time remaining in the third quarter when the game was tied at 71 before the Nets took off on a 30-8 run to close the quarter and take a 101-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

39

Brooklyn’s 39 points in the third quarter matched its season high for points in a quarter this season.

138

The Nets scored a season-high 138 points. Their previous high was 131 points against Toronto on Dec. 14.

135.3

Brooklyn’s offensive rating of 135.3 points per 100 possessions was its highest of the season. Its previous best was 17.7 against Indiana on Jan. 5.

15

The Nets are tied for the league lead with 15 road wins and their .789 road winning percentage is the league’s best. Three of Brooklyn’s four road losses have come on the second half of a back-to-back.

35

The Nets had a season-high 35 assists and James Harden had a season-high 16 assists. He is currently second in the NBA with 9.9 assists per game.

23

With 25 points and 16 assists, James Harden notched his 23rd double-double of the season, fifth in the league. It was his sixth double-double of at least 25 points and 15 assists as a Net, extending his franchise record.

16

Rookie Day’Ron Sharpe became the 16th Net to start a game this season. The Nets set a franchise record last season with 19 different starters. It was the first career start for Sharpe, who finished with 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting plus seven rebounds.

12

Kevin Durant tied his own franchise record with his 12th consecutive game scoring 25 points or more.

11

With 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting — 6-of-8 from 3-point range — in just 22 minutes, Patty Mills had his 11th 20-point game of the season in his 40th game, extending his personal high. Mills’ previous high was nine 20-point games over 66 games in 2019-20.

53.1

The Nets shot a season-high 53.1 percent from 3-point range, making 17-of-32 attempts.