Nets Notes: Brooklyn Second Unit Shifts the Game

The biggest numbers belonged to the Big 3, but the full length of Brooklyn’s roster made an impact in Sunday’s 141-126 Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The Nets went into the second quarter trailing by a point with their second unit on the floor: starters James Harden and Joe Harris along with reserves Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson, and Nic Claxton. Three minutes into the quarter, Bruce Brown entered the game for the first time.

That group would open the quarter with a 16-6 run, putting Brooklyn up 49-40 as the Nets made their first seven shots of the quarter, eventually building a 16-point lead later in the quarter and never trailing again in the game.

“They did their job; they’re supposed to come in and change the tempo if we’re down or if we’re tied up try to push the lead,” said Kevin Durant. “Guys came in and played extremely well on both ends of the floor. James was the catalyst for getting guys open looks and getting to the rim himself. Once Kyrie and I came back into the game we just tried to fit in as much as possible. You know that second unit along with Joe, James, Landry, Nic Claxton, BB they did a great job, which is setting a tone for the rest of the game.”

“We were just playing with some pace, getting up and down, everybody was playing confident,” said Brown. “We knew that James can score every time, so everybody out there had to be aggressive and Ky kept telling us all night to be aggressive and play our game.”

Claxton had two blocks in three minutes in the quarter and finished with four blocks in just eight minutes, during which the Nets were plus-14.

“That’s what he does,” said Harden. “He’s active. He protects our rim. He rebounds the ball. Offensively, he sets screens and he finishes around the basket. He did exactly his job. Only playing eight minutes, but he’s always ready, and that goes for everybody on this roster. I try to get guys to know that each possession could change. Your name could be called. So make sure you’re engaged, into the game, and make sure you’re ready to go because at any moment coach could sub you in and you’ve gotta know what we’re doing on both ends of the ball. Great job for Nic. It’s only eight minutes, I’m sure he wanted to play more, but overall goal is to win and tonight was big for us. Huge game for us. Game 5, we gotta be ready to go.”

As the Nets work around the loss of Jeff Green, head coach Steve Nash has said more minutes would be steered towards Claxton, but with the Celtics going to smaller lineups, he pivoted to Brown, whose 23 minutes were his most of the series. He was effective in a familiar way, slipping into open spaces in the lane for floaters and finishes at the rim, scoring 14 points with seven rebounds.

“They went really small a lot so we just went small with Bruce and Bruce was really good,” said Nash. “I thought Bruce was great tonight. Seven rebounds, 14 points in 23 minutes so it was just a matter of when they were small we took advantage of going really small ourselves.”

There was, of course, Harden playing ringleader. He scored 15 points in the second quarter and had six of his career playoff high 18 assists.

“We moved the ball, got to actions, James was able to make plays for his teammates,” said Nash. “When the ball moves like that we have multiple shooters on the floor, we can put teams under a lot of pressure. I thought it was outstanding to get those guys going and get them a part of the game to share the ball around a little bit and to make everyone a threat. So they had a nice little run there and that was the start of us getting control of the game.”