Nets Notes: Kevin Durant's Playoff Return

Kevin Durant made his return to playoff action with 32 points and 12 rebounds in Brooklyn’s 104-93 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Saturday night at Barclays Center.

It was the 39th playoff double-double and 63rd 30-point playoff game as he took the court in the postseason for the first time since injuring his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

“I was excited to see him out there,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “The whole ride this year; see him come back from such a devastating injury, have such a long layoff, such a big hill to climb and a lot of doubt. Who knows if he comes back to anywhere near the level he’s accustomed to. A tribute to his work ethic, his sacrifice, his talent that he’s still able to play at an incredibly high level after that injury and that layoff. He didn’t have a classic for him tonight but you look up he still had 32 and 12 and got to the line and did all the things you need to do to win. Proud of him, happy for him, and I know our fans were excited to see him out there tonight in the playoffs again.”

Nets fans, this is @KDTrey5

It was Durant with 16 first-half points to keep the Nets within six going into halftime. Then he came out to start the second half with a short jumper in the lane and followed up with two free throws. That was the start of an 18-4 run to start the second half that put the Nets in the lead for good and James Harden and Kyrie Irving came rolling in right behind him as the trio combined for 48 of Brooklyn’s 57 second-half points.

“K came out and was extremely aggressive got to the free throw line and start that third quarter,” said Irving. “So I think when one of our leaders on our team sets the precedent, sets the tone then we follow suit. He got it going. He started attacking the rim and then it started opening up the rest of the floor for us and we made timely shots.”

As a group, the Nets shook off those first-half shooting woes, backstopped by a defensive effort that completely shut down the Celtics in the second half.

“We couldn’t make shots I felt like,” said Durant. “When we tried to bust the game open seven or eight points, we got open threes we didn’t make. We got our scorers in position, but I know I missed a lot of bunnies that felt good leaving my hand. But we stuck with our defense. We didn’t let that get in the way of what we wanted to do out there.”

We wanted this so bad.

We wanted it for our so bad.

BARCLAYS CENTER WELCOMES BACK FANS

It’s been a season of adjustments throughout the NBA. The Nets began the season playing before empty seats at Barclays Center before gradually bringing back some small crowds as the season went on.

But for the start of the playoffs, capacity took a huge leap in the latest step out of the COVID pandemic, with a sellout crowd of 14,391 on hand. What would have been a normal gameday atmosphere in any other year represented another change to get adjusted to, so much that James Harden conceded it might have thrown him off a little bit as the game got underway.

You were electric tonight, Brooklyn CANNOT WAIT til Tuesday

“It definitely felt different compared to what most of the season was like, going to different arenas but coming back home and welcoming a lot of our fans home, you could feel the anticipation for just a quality basketball game out there,” said Kyrie Irving. “The fans just want to see their team win, us, and I felt like we put on a good show, we've just got to do it three more times. One at home and then hopefully just go into Boston and then whatever happens happens. We just want to take it one game at a time. It was good to have some supporters there tonight.”

“It was incredible,” said Kevin Durant. “Our fans are loud, they were there early, they gave us an advantage. It was weird because we haven’t seen them all season. There was 1,500 the last couple months of the season, but to see people at the front row and even more in the upper and lower bowl, it was pretty cool. I’m sure our fans enjoyed the win, but we want to play better for them as well.”