Nets Notes: Kyrie Irving, James Harden Are Showstoppers in Sacramento

Some of the biggest impressions Brooklyn’s big three leave continue to be on their own teammates.

That was the impact of Kyrie Irving’s 40-point show in the Nets’ 136-125 win in Sacramento on Monday night.

“It’s a movie. It’s like a show,” said James Harden. “Sometimes, I forget I’m on the court. He makes them look so effortless. It’s one of the reasons why I’m here. And it’s so easy. Obviously, for myself, he makes the game so easy for the rest of the team. When he has it going like that, obviously we’re scoring at a high level. But he’s so unselfish. Once he’s starting getting double-teamed and surrounded, he is able to find his shooters and his bigs, so. We love to see it.”

The 40 points were a season-high for Irving, and they came in just 31 minutes as he made 15-of-22 shots, including 9-of-11 3-pointers. The nine threes were also a season-high for Irving, and they accounted for a third of the franchise-record 27 threes the Nets made on 47 attempts (57.4 percent).

“When you have a guy like that, a guy that's going the way he had it going tonight, it's amazing to watch,” said Jeff Green. “He's a magician with the ball, I've said it once before, and I love watching him when he's in that zone. He's a hell of a player and I'm glad I'm on his side and not on the opposing side this year. We're clicking on the right cylinders right now. We've just got to continue to work. I love watching him play, I love watching James play, I'm definitely a fan.”

Together, Irving and Harden scored the final 13 points of the 20-0 run that turned a tight contest into a Nets rout toward the end of the third quarter. That burst took the Brooklyn lead from two to 22, and midway through the fourth quarter, they were up by 28.

For his part, Harden racked up his fifth triple-double in 15 games since the trade to Brooklyn, making him already second in franchise history for triple-doubles as a Net. He finished with 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, shooting 10-of-18 overall and 6-of-10 from 3-point range. He’s averaging 11.8 assists for Brooklyn.

“His understanding of knowing where guys like the ball, where they're gonna be on the floor, we knew that would come with time,” said Green. “Obviously we make the trade. A lot of people wanted us to click right away. They wanted us to get going coming out of the gates with the big three clicking on all cylinders. But we knew in our locker room that it was going to take time to address and how we wanted to play, where we wanted guys to be, we knew that would take time and with his IQ, James' IQ, it was only a matter of time until he got comfortable of knowing where guys like the ball. With his skillset the way he can pass the ball the way, his offensive abilities we knew it would click at a certain point. Now he's got it going and we just got to keep it going.”

Harden is also averaging 8.5 rebounds as a Net, the highest rate of his career. His season-long career high is 8.1 rebounds per game from the 2016-17 season — the year he also led the league in assists with 11.2 per game while averaging 29.1 points.

“I just try to make the right play and play the game the right way,” said Harden. “I don’t really pay attention to that stats or whatnot. I just know coming in from the trade that defensively in rebounding, we weren’t the best at. So my mindset was, as a guard, try to be a really good rebounder. And then, obviously make plays is something that I’ve always naturally done. So, it’s just a mindset thing and it’s being in the right places and trying to communicate and just engaged. Try to be engaged as much as possible – every possession – and that’s pretty much it. The numbers and stats don’t really mean anything to me if we don’t win. So, that’s the most important thing.”